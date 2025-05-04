Alcester Food Festival set to return with tantalising tastes from local producers

PREPARE your tastebuds for some tasty treats as the Alcester Food Festival returns.

Taking place on Saturday, 17th May, in the town centre, the festival will once again celebrate local food, drink and community spirit with more than 100 stalls featuring mouth-watering street food, artisan produce, craft beers, ciders, homemade bakes, cheeses, meats, preserves and more.

The event also includes the Schools Bake-Off competition at Alcester Town Hall where talented young bakers from Alcester Academy, Alcester Grammar and St Benedict’s schools will showcase their best baked creations to a panel of judges.

Get your tastebuds ready for the Alcester Food Festival.

Food lovers can also attend the Food Educators Brunch, a new festival event, which takes place 10am-11am at Alcester Baptist Church. This free event, funded by Countryside Classroom, brings together food educators, nutritionists, producers, charitable groups and community advocates to spotlight the power of food education in shaping healthier and sustainable futures.

Organiser Elizabeth Lake said: “The Food Educators Brunch offers a unique platform for education professionals, food enthusiasts and community groups to connect, collaborate and share insights over a delicious, locally-sourced brunch menu.

“This brunch is about celebrating the people who teach us where our food comes from, how to enjoy it sustainably and why it matters.”

Local producers are a big feature of the event.

To book a free ticket, email elizabeth@countrysideclassroom.org.uk

The food festival will be open from 9am till 5pm.

Festival organiser David Henderson added: “We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to Alcester for what’s shaping up to be another fantastic food festival. It’s a great chance to support local producers, discover new flavours, and enjoy a great day out with friends and family.”