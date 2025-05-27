A PETITION to stop further development of a much-loved area of Alcester has gained over 1,000 views in just over a week.

The petition has been started to oppose plans for 128 new houses that will stretch across the Allimore Lane area of the town. These proposals are in addition to an application for 10 self-build houses opposite the Field House, a popular spot in Alcester.

The planning application by Lockley Homes on Stratford District Council’s website is for “10 self-build and/or custom-built homes plus associated vehicular and pedestrian access” on land to the north of Allimore Lane.

Caroline Heath has lived at the Field House with her husband and three children for the past three years. Originally from Inkberrow, she is one of the people behind the petition which has received many supportive comments on social media.

An aerial view of the Field House in Alcester

Caroline said that the application for the 128 houses is about to be submitted, and that her family were given the heads-up as they have a licence to occupy some of the land and developers needed their permission. The plans also include two new roads being built near to Allimore Lane.

A letter received by Caroline, says the 128-home development is by Bloor Homes and Catesby Estates.

“We’re surrounded by fields at the moment,” Caroline told the Herald. “The road past our house is single track and it has an old Victorian railway bridge that you drive over.

“This development will be in front of our house and although it’s only 10 houses there’s going to be 20 to 30 cars probably because they’re all going to be self-built and bigger properties. So that’s potentially more cars coming up the little lane.

“This part of our town has been hit so badly and we’ve just kind of had enough. It’s a really famous walk, part of the Monarch’s Way.

“We wanted to put out a petition and make Alcester aware that there is another potential development and the response has been brilliant already.

“We just want to try and get a bit of momentum going with it really because there’s not enough infrastructure here in Alcester. We couldn’t even get our kids into the school with an existing house when we first moved here. They had to go outside to Temple Grafton.

“It’s not just land but it is a lifeline for a lot of people and this seems to be the one big thing that people are personally messaging me about. The fields are also home to wildlife, it’s a piece of countryside in Alcester used by locals everyday.”

Caroline Heath with two of her children outside their home

Caroline’s family are renovating the house which has stood on Allimore Lane since the 18th century. She specialises in life coaching and grief mentoring and wants to use the house as a hub for local women businesses.

“I’m already in talks with people who carry out hypnotherapy and crystal healing to be able to help others. Our garden and the surrounding fields would be therapeutic for this but not if we have building going on,” she said.

A spokesperson for Catesby Estates said: “Catesby Estates are promoting land off Allimore Lane for possible potential future development through the Local Plan process, and any proposals will be subject to public consultation prior to any application submission.”

To view the petition, visit change.org.

