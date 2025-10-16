THERE is a new high bailiff in Alcester, and in Sharon Constable the town has someone who is keen to make an impact during her year of service.

Sharon was elected into the position on Thursday 9th October during the annual court at Alcester’s town hall. Marc Venables was elected low bailiff and both were ‘cried in’ by the court leet in Alcester on Saturday (11th October).

“It is both a great honour and a privilege to stand as high bailiff of Alcester Court Leet,” Sharon said. “Tradition is important but our role is not just to preserve tradition, but to champion progress that benefits our whole community.

“Tradition gives us identity, continuity and pride in our town. But just as important is that what we do still matters today – that our actions continue to make Alcester a more connected place for everyone.”

Sharon is looking to the future and is keen to, as high bailiff, focus on the children in the town.

“A lot of the time when we’re out, the children aren’t sure what we’re doing. They sometimes think we’re pirates because of what we wear so I’d very much like to either go into schools or get the schools to bring the children to the main town hall where we meet and introduce ourselves to them so that they know what we do.

“The children may see us as the people who allow them to have free rides at the mop, but we want to show them that it’s the court leet that brought in the charter to bring the mop to town.”

Sharon is also keen to support prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests in Alcester – blood tests which can spot prostate conditions including prostate cancer.

This is something that was recently rolled out by Stratford District Council, and is a subject that has impacted Sharon’s family.

“My husband and I started fundraising some years ago and it’s something I want to back further. A small action like a little blood test can make a big difference to people’s lives, and if we can highlight that and raise awareness of it, I’ll be happy with that.”

The new High Bailiff of Alcester, Sharon Constable, with the new low bailiff, Marc Venables, after they were ‘cried in’ by Alcester Court Leet on Saturday.

Another focus for Sharon is working with Alcester Town Council on a resource hub for the town.

“There’s 43 voluntary organisations in the town”, she said, “and sometimes you think, ‘ I wonder how you’d find out about X and Y,’ so it would be good to have this information all together.

“Stronger groups make a stronger town.”

