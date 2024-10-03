Alcester Court Leet could elect first female high bailiff in its 700-year history

HISTORY could be made in Alcester tonight (Thursday) if, as expected, a woman is elected high bailiff to the town’s court leet for the first time in its 700-year history.

Tracy Parkes, aged 46, is standing on the threshold of making history if she does become the High Bailiff of Alcester, but no announcement will be made until after a meeting takes place in the town hall and the new high bailiff is revealed.

Iain Duck

However, it’s traditional that the existing low bailiff steps up to become high bailiff after a year in office – and that would see Tracy move into the top role.

“It would be overwhelming,” Tracy told the Herald. “I have had a long involvement with the court leet even before it welcomed females in 2021, so it’s always been a big part of my life and it does so much for local charities.

“I’ll have to balance family life but I’ve been doing that anyway so if – and it’s still if – I should become high bailiff it should be a lot of fun.”

There’s another first about to be achieved if Tracy does become the high bailiff as her husband, David, who is the town crier was previously high bailiff in 2019, so it will mean a husband and wife team have both held the position.

David said: “If it happens I’ve no doubt Tracy will carry it off with aplomb.

“It would be a proud day for me and our son, Harry, and it will be emotional. There will be a lot of emotions and I know her mum would be absolutely thrilled.”

Tracy admits she will be nervous tonight but said that’s because she’s “passionate” about the occasion.

“If it is me, I’d uphold the traditions of the court leet and encourage the community to come and see what we do. I’d like to say a ‘thank you’ to the officers of the court leet who themselves maintain those traditions throughout the year,” Tracy said.

Autumn is a busy time for Alcester Court Leet with the annual mop fair, ongoing fund-raising charity events, Halloween, and Remembrance Day with Christmas just around the corner.

Tracy joked she just hoped “she’s the boss” when it all happens.