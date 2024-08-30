A tribute has been paid to the pedestrians who tragically died following a road traffic collision in Beaumaris, Anglesey on Wednesday afternoon.

The Reverend Stephen and Katherine Burch were both 65-years-old and lived in Alcester.

The following tribute has been paid to them by the Diocese of Coventry:

“This comes as a shock for the diocese as many will know Steve, who only retired at the end of last year after serving with us in many roles for over 35 years, most recently as Vicar of St James, Fletchamstead for 19 years.

Reverend Stephen and Katherine Burch

“Steve was a popular member of our diocese and well known for his good humour and unwavering faith and many will also know Kathy well from her work with CPAS and worship ministry. As a couple they were still very active in retirement this year, running an alpha course leading to baptism and confirmations.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve and Kathy’s family at this time especially their children, David, Jonathan and Sarah as they come to terms with this devastating, unexpected loss.”

The family have said, “We kindly ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve. Thank you for your understanding and prayers.”

North Wales Police said the investigation to establish the cause of Wednesday’s tragic road traffic collision on Alma Street in Beaumaris is ongoing.

Shortly after 2:45pm on Wednesday, August 28 officers responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Alma Street involving a grey coloured Audi A8 and two pedestrians.

Members of the public and the emergency services responded, however, despite the best efforts of all involved, Mr and Mrs Burch and the 81-year-old male driver of the Audi, were sadly, pronounced dead at the scene.

Senior Investigation Officer, Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our profound sympathies remain with the family and friends of all those who were involved at this extremely difficult time.

“I’d like to thank all those who have contacted us so far. Our team of officers and investigators are trying to piece together what happened and we are grateful for the support we have received by witnesses and those who have provided us with CCTV and dash cam footage.

“My thanks also go to the wider community of Beaumaris who have offered their support during this difficult time. The impact of this collision has been felt far and wide across the isle of Anglesey and we’d like to reassure all that we are doing everything we can to establish the cause surrounding this incident.”

Anybody with information that could assist with the ongoing investigation should contact officers at the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 24000745374.

The family shared a prayer:

Dear Lord, as Jesus followers asked him to help their friends,

so we ask you today to help our friends

struggling in the darkness of grief.

May they know moments of peace in their pain,

moments of joy in their memories,

and moments of hope in your love.

Amen.