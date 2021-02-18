HERE comes the summer... or is it another chance to have yourself a merry little Christmas? Either way, Alcester is the place where the party’s at and tourist bosses have pledged to put on a show stopper this summer with a beach party and a Christmas night in the town.

Last year’s lockdown put paid to Alcester’s vibrant festivals which attract thousands of visitors to the historic town annually.

The food festivals, the Mop and the traditional St Nick’s Night in December were all shelved in the interests of public safety as Covid-19 hit high streets across the country.

But the party looks set to take centre stage once again this summer with initial plans under discussion for a beach party with volley ball and a separate St Nick’s Night in Alcester High Street – coronavirus rules permitting.

The projects have been considered by the business and tourism group at Alcester Town Council who are determined to lift spirits with a big party – not one but two.

“Last Christmas wasn’t the same and we were looking for that sense of the Christmas holidays,” said Jude Hough, who is a member of the business and tourism group and runs Linda Rose Lingerie in Alcester.

“At the moment we’re looking for ideas but a beach party and a St Nick’s Night in the summer are looking positive.

“Alcester is committed to the Totally Locally initiative which will attract visitors who can browse online and then shop in the town. It also helps support independent business. There are things we can do as a community together.”

n Independent businesses in the B49 postcode area are also being encouraged to sign up to a social media group serving Alcester. It’s hoped the group will play a part in reinvigorating the town.

Visit www.facebook.com/groups/1380278622320906.