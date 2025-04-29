ALCESTER Town Walking Football Club are organising a 12-hour charity fundraising event – and they are calling out for teams to sign up.

On Saturday 31st May, this festival of football will take place at Stratford Sports Club. From 8am to 8pm, 12 one-hour walking football matches will take place and all donations will go to support Stratford Samaritans.

The man who has got the wheels in motion on this fund-raiser is Chris Onslow, who is a member of the football club. He told the Herald: “I was asked by Mark Pritchard-Jeff, a trustee of the Stratford Samaritans, if I would raise much needed funds for the local Samaritans. Walking sports has exploded in recent years and football is at the forefront of walking activities.

“I had the idea to do a 12-hour stint as I play with Alcester Town Walking Football and it delivers on every front; it’s fun, great cardio and totally inclusive with many games being mixed genders.”

Photo: Ed Nix

Not only did Chris come up with the idea of a 12-hour footballing marathon, he’s also going to play across the whole day. The inspiration will be there for Chris should he start struggling, but marathon sporting events not new to him.

“I am not underestimating the challenge of continuous exercise for 12 hours, but I am confident my fitness through my running daily and my walking football will see me through,” Chris added.

“I have experience of marathon-type events as I did 24 hours continuous tennis on two occasions, raising much-needed funds. If at any point I am struggling I will draw on the amazing work of the Samaritans and the work they do supporting people with their life challenges.

“My pain will be for 12 hours while their pain can be long term and sometimes tragic. I believe there are lots of good Samaritans that will be playing, supporting and donating which will help me through any physical challenges.”

The games will take place on courts one and two at Stratford Sports Club, with 12 one-hour matches booked in.

Several teams have already signed up to take part (at £5 per player), including NFU, Samaritans, Blacksheep Barbers and, of course, a couple of teams from Alcester Town and even one from the Stratford Herald.

All kits and colours are welcome, but teams are encouraged to try to wear similar shirts. All ages and genders welcome.



