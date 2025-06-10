THE founder of an Alcester business headed to Parliament last month in his new role as chair of the Event Hire Association.

Stuart Slaughter, managing director of Plato Catering Hire, is representing his industry in a series of all-party parliamentary group meetings with politicians to recognise the revenue the events industry contributes to the UK economy.

Stuart told the Herald: “After 25 years running Plato, you get used to being behind the scenes – quietly making things happen. But that night, we weren’t just part of the backdrop, we were at the table, and we were being heard.

Stuart Slaughter (left), of Plato Catering Hire at the awards night back in April

“What’s clear to me is that this is just the start, we’re no longer content to be invisible, we’re not here for the spotlight and we’re making sure we’re in the room where the decisions are made.”

Stuart continued: “The first meeting was a great opportunity to meet with the MPs and explain the significant contribution and impact that the events sector has both here on the UK economy and beyond these shores, representing UK PLC.

“The events sector also plays a vital role in community development, bringing people and businesses together.”

It has been a strong year for Plato, with the company winning an industry award for the fourth consecutive year at the National Hire Awards of Excellence back in April.



