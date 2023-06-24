Alcester area crime round-up: Car theft, ASB and attempted burglary

THESE are some of the latest crimes to be reported to the policing team in the Alcester area:

Alcester: A car parked in Station Road was hit by an unknown vehicle that did not stop at about 12.30am on Saturday (17th June). Incident no: 0022 17/06/2023

Bidford: A group of people with cars were reported for causing a noise nuisance on Big Meadow at about 10pm on Saturday (17th June). They were asked by a person working nearby to turn the music down, but a member of the group assaulted the person. 0489 17/06/2023