Alcester and Stratford false widow spider sightings prompt ‘don’t panic’ reminder

SPIDERS are the stuff of horror movies and nightmares, but don’t panic – they’re not out to get us.

Recent multiple sightings of false widow spiders in and around Alcester and Stratford have triggered a wave of anxiety.

False widows (steatoda nobilis), named for the fact they’re often mistaken for black widows, have become notorious thanks to lurid national tabloid headlines like the infamous Daily Star’s ‘Killer spiders attacked my little girl’.

But rather than rampaging through the country attacking everyone in their path, experts at spider charity the British Arachnological Society (BAS) say they’re gentle, shy creatures.

These beautiful spiders, with their distinct cream-on-brown markings, play a vital role in the eco-system, catching pesky flies.

They’re native to the Canaries and Madeira but have been in Britain for more than a century, with the first official sighting as long ago as 1879.

False widow (steatoda nobilis) Pic credit Ajit Das

Once mainly found only on the south coast and in the southeast, they’re gradually moving north due to global warming, it’s thought.

Alcester resident Ajit Das discovered a nest of false widows in her home office recently and warned others online.

But tanker driver Grae Clarke, who also lives in Alcester, said: “We had one in the house a few weeks ago, nothing to worry about - pop them back outside’s the best thing to do."

Rich Pugh, also from Alcester, said: “Treat them with respect and you've got nothing to worry about.”

And Rachel St Vincent, who lives near Alcester, pointed out: “They’re an incredibly common spider.

"We regularly have them in the house and I’m sure if I looked in the shed now, I’d probably spot one. "There’s so much fearmongering around false widows and it really frustrates me. "

The BAS says false widows pose no threat to humans or pets.

Although there’ve been reports of people being bitten by these spiders, who can grow to 14mm in length, it says they’re often wrongly blamed, when another critter has done the deed.

False widows, especially females, mainly stay in their webs, so being bitten is usually because someone’s put a hand into their web, handled one roughly or sat or lay on one by mistake, it points out.

A bite from a false widow spider isn’t dangerous and no worse than being stung by a wasp or bee.

“Being bitten by a spider is very unlikely in this country in normal circumstances,” the BAS concludes.

Spider expert Tone Killick of the British Spider Identification group, who featured in the BBC2 documentary ‘Hugh’s Wild West’ helping celebrity chef and TV personality Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall overcome his fear of spiders, told the Herald: “There's no need for panic if you come across a false widow.

“Despite the name and the headlines they often attract, they’re not aggressive and certainly not out to cause harm.

“Like most spiders, they’re shy and will only bite as a last resort, usually if they feel trapped, like being squashed in clothing or handled roughly.

“The bites, when they do occur, are rare and usually no worse than a wasp sting, with symptoms settling quickly.

“Most people will never even know they’ve been in the presence of one.

“They're just quietly going about their lives, playing an important role in keeping insect numbers down.”

He added: “The name ‘false widow’ doesn’t help - it instantly brings to mind the infamous black widow and that alone can spark fear.

“Add to that the fact that steatoda nobilis does have a somewhat similar body shape and glossy, dark appearance, and it’s easy to see how the confusion starts.

“We’ve had years of sensational headlines about these spiders, usually wildly exaggerated, which has fed into public anxiety.

“In truth, they’re a fairly unremarkable species that’s been living quietly among us for over a century. “But once a species is painted as ‘deadly’ in the media, it’s very hard to shift that image, even if it’s not based on reality.

“The real story is far more ordinary than the hype suggests.”

If you come across a false widow, the best thing to do is simply leave it alone, especially if it’s tucked away in a quiet corner, says spider expert Tone Killick.

“False Widows aren’t interested in people, they’re just looking for somewhere safe to build a web and catch a few insects,” he explained.

If the spider’s in your bathroom or bedroom, he suggests gently taking it outside using a glass and a bit of card.

And, despite worries, false widows don’t pose any real threat to pets like cats or dogs.

“Their venom is designed for small insect prey, not mammals, and it’s incredibly unlikely a pet would be bitten at all,” he added.



