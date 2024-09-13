Alarm in Bidford after two cars targeted in suspected arson attacks

TWO car fires in the space of four days have sparked alarm in Bidford – with police treating both as arson.

The first was on Sunday, 1st September with the second incident happening in a different part of the village in the early hours of Wednesday, 4th September.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “On Sunday, 1st September in the late evening, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a vehicle on fire on Grafton Lane, Bidford.