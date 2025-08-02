Aladdin’s restaurant in Tiddington to reopen following horrific crash that severely injured several staff members

ALADDIN’S curry restaurant in Tiddington is set to reopen on 3rd August after a horrific late-night crash left a number of staff members seriously injured.

As reported in the Herald, ten of the restaurant team were travelling back to Birmingham after the evening shift on Wednesday, 2nd July, when they were involved in a collision with a car just before midnight on the A34 in Hall Green, at the junction of Stratford Road and Fox Hollies Road, near the Bulls Head pub.

It left three of the team badly injured, while the others suffered minor injuries and shock.

Aladdin’s co-owner, Ala Uddin, told the Herald this week that the most seriously injured, much-loved waiter Hokrul Islam, who is known as Tony, continues to recover from a brain injury and remains in hospital.

Aladdin's in Tiddington

“His family are praying for him and hoping for the best,” noted Mr Uddin. “We have grown up together. He is like a brother to me.”

Two other staff members, one with a fractured leg and another with facial injuries, are continuing to recover and will not yet return to work.

“We are having a slow reopening while they need a few more weeks to get better,” said Mr Uddin. “It's been four weeks since the crash and there is still shock and trauma.

“We will do takeaways and some service, and we also need to recruit some new team members. We are looking forward to seeing our customers again. Everyone has been messaging us, and have been so thoughtful.”

Mr Uddin says he has been under pressure to keep the business going, and has faced a number of trading challenges for the past few years.

“There is pressure and stress,” he said. “Covid did a lot of damage, but we got back up and running. Recently the new government increased a lot of our overheads through rises in national insurance, etc; and we’ve seen a rise in prices from suppliers. And then the crash… nevertheless we remain thankful that it was not worse.”

He added: “It is a slow recovery. We understand that police are still investigating the crash, but we believe charges should be brought. Just last week there was another crash there.”