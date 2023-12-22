Home   News   Article

Cast of local professionals bring panto Aladdin to Stratford Play House and raise funds for Myton Hospice

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 08:10, 22 December 2023
 | Updated: 08:10, 22 December 2023

THERE is no peace on Earth at the Play House in Stratford this festive season as the panto Aladdin got under way last weekend.

Among the keen audience on Tuesday were three Stratford primary schools, which made the boos, hisses and behind-yous especially and delightfully deafening.

The musical pantomime Aladdin is the Christmas production at Stratford PlayHouse. Photo: Mark Williamson
“We opened Friday and had our first school show on Sunday,” explained writer Lawrence Prestidge, who also plays Wishy-Washy. “School audiences are great, they were laughing at different bits, so it’s interesting for us as actors.”

Lawrence is part of the Play House team, having been appointed community development producer earlier in the year.

The musical pantomime Aladdin is the Christmas production at Stratford PlayHouse. Photo: Mark Williamson
“We want Stratford to have a pantomime it can be proud of that has a good reputation that we can build on every year.”

True to their aims, an impressive cast has been assembled, and headed up by TV drama director Ian Barber.

