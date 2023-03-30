Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Wellesbourne Market could close after 40 years if employment park plans go ahead

By Preston Witts
-
pwitts@stratford-herald.com
Published: 08:10, 30 March 2023
 | Updated: 08:11, 30 March 2023

THE weekly market at Wellesbourne Airfield could close after more than 40 years as proposals move forward to create a new employment park on the site.

Gary Platt, owner of the company that runs Wellesbourne Market, told the Herald that if such a move went ahead it would provoke “outrage”.

But he stressed that he was currently in negotiations with the airfield owners to relocate the market – one of the largest outdoor enterprises of its kind in the country – to another part of the site.

All Warwickshire News Business Stratford-upon-Avon Preston Witts
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE