Air ambulance and police attend incident in Justins Avenue, Stratford

By Simon Woodings
Published: 18:16, 04 November 2022
AN air ambulance landed on Hodgson Green, Stratford, as police closed Justins Avenue to traffic this afternoon (Friday).

An air ambulance attended the incident landing on Hodgsons Road green. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60449080)
A resident who lives nearby confirmed an air ambulance had flown over his property late on Friday afternoon and then landed on the green.

It's understood both the police and ambulance service also attended the scene but the cause of the incident was not known.

The ambulance service and police have been contacted. The Herald will update this article as we get more information.

Justins Avenue was closed as the emergency services attended the incident. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60449079)
