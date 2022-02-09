AGS reveals appointment of new head

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

ALCESTER Grammar School’s hunt for a new principal is over after the governors announced the appointment of Rachel Thorpe.

Gallery1

Rachel is currently deputy headteacher at Pate’s Grammar School, Cheltenham, and director of the Odyssey Teaching School Hub which is responsible for teacher training at 140 primary and secondary schools across Gloucester, Tewkesbury and The Forest of Dean.

She joined Pate’s Grammar School 13 years ago as a music teacher and was promoted to assistant headteacher in 2013 and later, in 2018, was appointed deputy headteacher.

Rachel, who will become the first woman headteacher of AGS, told the Herald she was excited to be joining Alcester, adding that during her visit to the school she could tell it possessed a “very special atmosphere”.

“It was – I think – very evident the school has a rich curriculum which I will protect and cherish,” she said. “It has its own identity and moving forward – post-Covid – we will capitalise on opportunities which embody the best education. I’m highly excited about June.”

The new AGS principal, as a former music teacher, is looking forward to seeing the return of live performances in schools.

“I was always very aware of education,” Rachel said. “My mother was a teacher and I was very inspired by my teachers and music teachers - I learnt to play flute and piano and I am trained classically.

“I am looking forward to seeing more live music performances after Covid.”

In her spare time, Rachel enjoys walking, catching up with friends and family, music and, because she spent time in Germany, she also enjoys watching German films.

Rachel replaces former AGS principal, Clive Sentance, who retired after seven years at the school on 31st December 2021. Since Mr Sentance’s departure, AGS has been managed by acting principal Jeremy Slater.

Rachel will take up her new post at Alcester Grammar School on 1st June.

Pate’s Grammar School is rated outstanding by Ofsted and was The Sunday Times State Secondary School of the Year 2020.