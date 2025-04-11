“WE’RE still fit and fabulous at 40-plus” was the loud and clear message shared by older women who took part in a fitness battle in Shipston.

Over 40 teams compete in an indoor fitness showdown – with women over 40 leading the charge.

The HYROX-style event, which includes running and stationery exercises, including weights, was hosted by Shipston Personal Training at its town centre base and was led by business owner and fitness guru Marc Edwards on 22nd March.

Marc said: “This wasn’t your typical competition. With a mission rooted in empowerment and accessibility, the event broke the mould by attracting a uniquely powerful demographic: 80 per cent of participants were women, and 70 per cent of those women were over the age of 40.

Red Band (Standard Competition) Winners: Left, Emma Bexson, Right, Joanne Osborne

“They prove that age is just a number and strength has no gender, these athletes brought fire, fun, and fierce determination to the floor.”

While the fittest of the fit led the way, the event was also highly inclusive and included participants of all abilities.

White Band Winners (Regressed Competiton) Winners: Husband & Wife, Gilly & Will Douglas.

“This event wasn’t just about performance – it was about participation, inclusion, and showing people what they’re capable of when they commit to their health, fitness and begin to believe in themselves,” explained Marc.

“To ensure inclusivity across all ages and ability levels, two versions of the event were run side-by-side – the main Shipston Games, and a regressed version designed specifically to include young people, over-60s and individuals recovering from injuries. This adaptive approach ensured everyone had a platform to shine, no matter their current fitness level.

“The competition was fierce but friendly, with a host of prizes awarded and plenty of celebration for personal victories. Cheers echoed through the venue as participants crossed finish lines, gained new personal bests, and proved to themselves – and each other – just how far they’d come.

“We created the Shipston Games to ignite confidence, build community, and remind people that fitness is for everyone,” said Marc. “Judging by the turnout, the atmosphere, and the incredible effort from every competitor, I’d say we nailed it.

“The message is clear – age doesn’t define you. Gender doesn’t limit you. And your fitness journey is always worth starting.”