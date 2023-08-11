Home   News   Article

Stratford youth was silenced by rare autism condition

By Simon Woodings
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 06:00, 11 August 2023

“MY son can verbalise, what he can’t do is speak.”

The heartbreaking words of a mother who’s highly intelligent son, George, aged 17, is just like any other teenager except George is living with a rare form of autism known as Bainbridge–Ropers Syndrome (BRPS).

It’s been a long journey for Emma Bond and her husband Richard from Stratford to finally track down what the exact cause of their son’s condition was but the family – including George’s sisters, Scarlett, 21 and Lilla, 24 – prayed for the day when George would speak and share his world with them which they knew he was more than capable of doing but he was trapped.

