Stratford refugee Saeedeh Mohammadzadeh shares her story of how she arrived in England by smuggler’s boat five hard years after fleeing Iran
Many refugees in Stratford have faced unbelievable hardships to reach safety. Here Saeedeh Mohammadzadeh shares her story of how she fled Iran and spent five miserable years in a Serbian camp, before arriving in England by smuggler’s boat.
MY name is Saeedeh Mohammadzadeh, I am 33 years old and I am a refugee from Iran. I live in the Grosvenor Hotel in Stratford with many other asylum seekers. I would like to thank the people of Stratford for all their kindness.
I wanted to share my story, the story of my migration to Stratford for a safer life.
Here in UK and perhaps especially in a safe community like Stratford, it is hard for people to understand why immigrants would make such dangerous journeys. When I tell people about what we have gone through they are very surprised and emotional – your lives are so different.