MY name is Saeedeh Mohammadzadeh, I am 33 years old and I am a refugee from Iran. I live in the Grosvenor Hotel in Stratford with many other asylum seekers. I would like to thank the people of Stratford for all their kindness.

I wanted to share my story, the story of my migration to Stratford for a safer life.

Here in UK and perhaps especially in a safe community like Stratford, it is hard for people to understand why immigrants would make such dangerous journeys. When I tell people about what we have gone through they are very surprised and emotional – your lives are so different.