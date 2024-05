A STRATFORD car mechanic who started his own firm when he was thrown out of work by a recession is retiring next week after 33 years running the business.

Andy Clarke and his business partner Dave Townsend launched T.C. Autos when they lost their jobs during the economic downturn of the early 1990s.

Both men worked for Andy’s older brother Ken, who ran a Triumph Stag restoration workshop in Leamington.