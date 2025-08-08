Take a trip into the skies with a visit to the London Eye – and get into some of the city’s other top attractions for less.

This summer, when you book tickets to London’s only moving viewpoint, you can combine your trip with tickets to Madame Tussauds, SEA LIFE or a River Cruise experience and enjoy a money-saving day out in the city.

The London Eye is one of the capital’s most spectacular landmarks, situated right on the South Bank, with panoramic views of the skyline. Book online here.

Since 2000, the London Eye has taken millions of people to heights of 135 metres to see sights such as Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, St Paul’s Cathedral, and even Windsor Castle on a clear day.

The gradual rotation gives visitors a chance to look down on the hustle and bustle of London life and take in the beautiful sunset or twinkling lights after dark.

The London Eye is Europe’s tallest cantilevered observation wheel at 135 metres high

You can combine your London Eye ticket with some of London’s top days out, or splash out on a five-attraction pass that gives you access to family-friendly destinations across 90 days for less than £12 per attraction.

Combine your London Eye ticket with one or more of the below attractions…

BIG BUS TOUR: Step aboard an open-top double-decker bus and enjoy a sightseeing tour through the heart of the city, hopping on and off as much as you like. Book here.

Plummet through the city’s grisly history on the London Dungeon’s hair-raising drop ride

LONDON DUNGEON: Live characters will take you through this uniquely thrilling attraction, where you will learn about 12 scarily true stories from London’s gruesome history. Book here.

MADAME TUSSAUDS: Meet the stars with more than 150 lifelike figures of the world’s biggest celebrities, from Hollywood A-listers to the Royal Family. Book here.

RIVER CRUISE: Sit back and relax with a 40-minute boat cruise along the River Thames past London Bridge, Shakespeare’s Globe, Tate Modern and more. Book here.

London's SEA LIFE Aquarium has been a favourite family attraction since 1997

SEA LIFE: Marvel at 500 underwater species at SEA LIFE London Aquarium and explore the themed habitat zones, from the Polar Adventure to the Coral Kingdom. Book here.

SHREK’S ADVENTURE: This immersive walkthrough experience will take families to the land of Far, Far Away with ten hilarious fairytale-themed theatre shows based on the DreamWorks films. Book here.

