Recent chaos at Stratford’s Fisherman’s Car Park has prompted the installation of a new sign on Warwick Road.

Last weekend police were forced to tow away cars and issue parking fines after some irresponsible motorists, unable to park in the full car park, instead left their vehicles on the pavement on Warwick Road.

The obstruction forced pedestrians to walk in the busy highway to get around.

Police car and cones outside Fishermans car park (49535563)

Police car shows images of last weekend's dangerously parked cars being towed. (49535531)

In response, the county council has pledged to better advertise its Sunday services at the Park & Ride and has this week installed a sign advising motorists that alternative parking is available close to the riverside at Stratford Leisure Centre.

The police have said that they are continuing to monitor the situation, and said they had worked with the district and county councils as well as Highways England to have the new sign erected on the Warwick Road. A spokesperson added: "Additionally there will be more put up in the near future informing of parking procedures and warning of vehicle seizures.

"We have also replaced cones at the location to highlight and prevent any parking.

"In addition, we have parked a police car with printed images of our social media post last weekend where 10 vehicles were seized. Hopefully this will educate drivers and warn them of the consequences.

"More importantly to allow pedestrians to use the footpath for its purpose and safely travel to their destination."

The new sign on Warwick Road (49535535)

Sign at the car park (49535533)

Former Stratford Mayor Cyril Bennis said he thought more needed to be done than the sign: “This sign is a start but it’s not going to address the situation down there at the Fisherman’s Car Park. I appreciate that we’re in an unusual situation with the weather, the pandemic and people wanting to be down by the river, but all that sign says is there is a car park further on.

“It doesn’t say don’t park outside the Fisherman’s Car Park, what we need are double yellow lines, the sign does not resolve the problem and we’re talking about people’s safety here.

“We need something more dramatic than this.”

Richard Price from the Friends of the Fisherman’s Walk group, said: “It’s good that they’ve done something and it’s a start, but there’s more that can be done, there have been suggestions such as bollards and double yellow lines.

“The sign is a bit non-descript too, people might not be sure that they can access the riverside from the Leisure Centre Car Park.”