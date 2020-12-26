ADVERT: New shared ownership scheme launched in Tiddington

Latest statistics show an increase of 4% in average property prices over the last year according to the Halifax Price Index, and the idyllic Stratford-upon-Avon may feel out of reach and unaffordable to many buyers, especially first time buyers hoping to put down roots in the Warwickshire town.

As a growing property hotspot for many buyers seeking country living, L&Q will be launching Shared Ownership homes at Consilio, a development by renowned housebuilder Spitfire Bespoke Homes this January 2021.

Shared Ownership is a government backed scheme that aims to help lower income households and first-time buyers purchase a property, creating an alternative route onto the property ladder for prospective buyers who feel priced out of the market. The scheme allows buyers to purchase a share of their home and pay subsidised rent on the unowned share. Shared Ownership properties often require a much smaller deposit than buying on the open market, as the purchaser only needs a deposit for the share they are purchasing. As and when they can afford to, buyers are able to increase the amount of shares their own, through a process called ‘staircasing’, until they ultimately own 100% of their home and no longer pay any subsidised rent to L&Q.

L&Q at Consilio is an exclusive contemporary limited collection of Shared Ownership homes in the Warwickshire countryside village of Tiddington, just a short drive from the centre of Stratford-upon-Avon. The development will be offering a range of two and three bedroom houses, which have been designed to reflect the surrounding charm and character of Stratford-upon-Avon.

This is L&Q’s second offering of homes in the quintessential Tiddington village, with buyers starting to move into nearby Birnam Mews, which offers homes for outright sale as well as Part Exchange and Shared Ownership.

In terms of location, L&Q at Consilio couldn’t be better placed. Renowned for its association with William Shakespeare, the town of Stratford-upon-Avon enjoys an array of literary and cultural festivals and is well served by a variety of excellent shops, restaurants and leisure attractions, as well as a fantastic choice of state and independent schools. Residents of L&Q at Consilio will be just moments away from Tiddington village centre, while the town of Stratford-upon-Avon is under two miles away. Popular with commuters to Birmingham, Stratford-upon-Avon railway station offers links to Birmingham New Street, which is reachable in under 50 minutes, as well as direct links to Warwick and London Marylebone.

For commuters, the A46 and A429 are nearby, providing access to the Cotswolds, Royal Leamington Spa and the Midlands motorway network. Stratford also has two train stations, offering direct train services to Birmingham in 40 minutes, and London Marylebone in under two hours.

Shared Ownership prices start from £82,500 for a 25% share of a two-bedroom house (FMV; £330,000), and £97,500 for a 25% share of a three-bedroom house (FMV: £390,0000). Local eligibility restrictions apply.

For more information visit lqhomes.com/Stratford-upon-avon

