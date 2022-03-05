Adrian Lester to be awarded Shakespeare Birthday Award

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

Adrian Lester has joined the esteemed company of the likes of Sir Kenneth Branagh and Dame Judi Dench in being awarded this year’s Pragnell Shakespeare Birthday Award.

The Birmingham-born actor, whose stage roles have included Henry V and Hamlet, is the latest recipient of the award that celebrates individuals who have furthered our understanding and love of Shakespeare’s work.

The award, funded by Stratford jewellers Pragnell, will be presented at the Shakespeare Birthday Lunch to be held at Avonbank Gardens on Saturday, 23rd April.

Shakespearean roles taken on by Adrian include Henry V in Nicholas Hytner’s 2004 production at the National Theatre, and his award-winning turn as Othello in the director’s 2013 production opposite Rory Kinnear.

Winner of the Olivier award for Best Actor in a Musical in 1996 for his role in Sam Mendes’ acclaimed production of Stephen Sondheim’s Company, Adrian is also known for his role in TV’s Hustle, and appeared in bomb-disposal drama Trigger Point which concluded on Sunday.

Appointed an OBE in 2013, he went on to be awarded a CBE in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to drama.

The winner of the Shakespeare Birthday Award is chosen each year by a committee of representatives from The Shakespeare Institute, The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

On receiving the award, Adrian said: “I am extremely honoured to be the recipient of this year’s prize. I look at the names of the people who have received it before me and feel very lucky that it should have gone to me. My thanks to all those who took part in making the decision.”