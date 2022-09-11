While children in the country looked forward to going back to school last week, one Meon Vale seven-year-old is stuck at home, left in the lurch by a bureaucratic admissions system.

Colton Rainbow had previously attended Bishopton School, where his big brother Hayden, 12, also went, and who now goes to Stratford High. When the Rainbow family, including mum Lynne and dad Jason, moved to Meon Vale they decided to enrol Colton at the local primary school, Tudor Grange – which has spaces available.

Colton Rainbow. Photo: Neville Collins (59126831)

What should have been a simple request has, however, been turned into a nightmare situation by what the family has slammed as the inadequacies of education authority, Warwickshire County Council.

Lynne, who works as a nurse, told the Herald: “The county council has left my child without a school place this week. I’m extremely angry at the whole situation. I specifically applied for an in-year transfer to begin in September so that he could finish the last term at Bishopton and start fresh in the new academic year.”

Despite making the transfer application in June, and being reassured that the process would be resolved before the start of term, Lynne has heard nothing and says that numerous calls and emails to the admissions team have gone unanswered.

“I was told at the time of the application in June that it would only take a few weeks and he would certainly be offered a place by the end of summer term. That never happened and I was given new date of mid-August, again this didn’t happen,” she said.

When Lynne rang last week all she got was an automated response from the admissions team that said places won’t be confirmed until around 21st September.