AN itsy-bitsy spider accidentally brought good cheer after scaring the living daylights out of a motorist.

Driver and arachnophobia sufferer May Hines was driving along on Monday morning (24th July) when the terrifying encounter took place.

Sharing her story, she recounted: “Let me set the scene… I’m driving my little car back from taking hubby to work. I’ve come up the A46 from Alcester direction when all of a sudden out the corner of my eye looking back at me from my interior mirror is… a spider!