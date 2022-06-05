ACTOR Timothy West officially opened Stratford’s new marina on Friday as the developers revealed that they have further plans for the site.

Civic dignitaries joined the Royal Shakespeare Company actor as he cut the ribbon and announced the 250-berth Shakespeare Marina, just off Seven Meadows Road, was open for business.

It was all smiles from actor and boatinging enthusiast Timothy West after he opened the new Shakespeare Marina last Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson S51/5/22/3170. (57004170)

The Reverend Patrick Taylor blessed the new Shakespeare Marina after it was opened last Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson S51/5/22/3144. (57004168)

Mr West, who has filmed ten series of Channel 4’s Great Canal Journeys with his wife Prunella Scales, travelled to the new marina from Stratford town centre on board an Edwardian river launch called Lily.

Project manager Neil Warren, of Geomac Limited, which is part of the Land and Water Group, told the Herald: “It went terribly well. Timothy West was our guest of honour and he enjoyed the day and has links with Stratford as the patron of the Avon Navigation Trust, his acting with the Royal Shakespeare Company and his television series Great Canal Journeys.

Actor Timoth West cut a red ribbon to open the new Shakespeare Marina last Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson S51/5/22/3126A. (57004163)

The new Shakespeare Marina was opened last Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson S51/5/22/3137. (57004166)

“He said he really liked the marina and he was most entertaining as he snipped the opening ceremony ribbon with great aplomb. The Rev Patrick Taylor blessed the marina and sprinkled us with water from the Avon, which made us laugh.

“I say that Stratford is the exemplar of a market town and we at the marina are very, very excited to part of that.

“A lot of people have asked me if we have other things planned here and I say ‘yes’, if we can get the appropriate planning.