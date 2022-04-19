Actor Sam West joins line up for RSC concert for Ukraine

Samuel West is the latest name to be added to the line-up for the fundraising concert at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre next month.

The actor and director joins Jim Broadbent, whose involvement was revealed last week.

The RSC has organised the concert, An Evening of Words and Music for the People of Ukraine, in partnership with Stratford Musical Festival and The Orchestra of the Swan. The one-off fundraiser takes place on Sunday, 8th May. Money raised will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee for Ukraine.

Samuel West (56064346)

West is the son of Prunella Scales and Timothy West. An associate artist with the RSC, he played Hamlet and Richard II for the company, Jeffrey Skilling in Enron in the West End, and the voice of Pongo in Disney’s 101 Dalmatians II. On television he’s been seen in Slow Horses, Small Axe, The Crown, Cambridge Spies, Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell, four series of Mr Selfridge and The Chronicles of Narnia. He plays Siegfried Farnon in the new adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small, series three of which is currently shooting.

His performance in the film Howards End was nominated for a BAFTA award. Other films include The Gentlemen, Darkest Hour, Suffragette, On Chesil Beach, Van Helsing, Franco Zeffirelli’s Jane Eyre and three for director Roger Michell: Notting Hill, Persuasion and Hyde Park on Hudson.

Sam enjoys working with musicians, and as a reciter has appeared with all the major British orchestras.

He has toured the West Bank three times with the Choir of London and directed The Magic Flute for the Palestine Mozart Festival. In 2002 he performed Walton’s Henry V at the Last Night of the Proms. He’s also narrated lots of documentaries and more than one hundred audiobooks.

Sam has directed 13 plays and two operas and was from 2005 to 2007 the artistic director of Sheffield Theatres, where he revived The Romans in Britain.

He and his partner, playwright Laura Wade, have two daughters.

Tickets are available at www.rsc.org.uk.