The Stratford Herald got a namecheck from actor and writer Simon Pegg at the weekend when he appeared on Desert Island Discs show on Radio 4.

During the broadcast on Sunday (14th May) he told presenter Lauren Laverne about his first serious steps into acting.

Talking about how he attended Stratford College aged 16 to take A Levels in English literature and theatre, he said: “It was a time of great change. I was away from home and I met a whole bunch of kids who were the same as me, they all had the same kind of interests. I just had the most incredible time, it was a really fertile inspiring time, and these people that I met were the most significant friends that I ever made.”

However it wasn’t all plain sailing, the future star got a wake-up call when he wasn’t chosen to play the role of Hamlet.

Simon Pegg and Lauren Laverne. Photo: BBC

He explained: “I wasn’t allowed to play Hamlet when we did the play because I had come off the rails, I was a bit of a goth. I discovered various things that you discover at the age of 16. My teacher at the time, Gordon Vallins, who was the head of the course, said you’re not going to play Hamlet, you’re going to play the ghost – so my friend Dale played Hamlet, and very well

“But I did get singled out in the Stratford Herald as ‘the best performance of the night’!” [Simon and Lauren laugh joyfully at this revelation.]

Simon continued: “Gordon is a beautiful man and so caring, he did the right thing, he noticed that I was drifting away into not getting into university and so it put me back on track, and it worked.”

After Stratford, Simon went on to study theatre, film and television at Bristol University, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The show is available to listen again via the BBC iPlayer.