Actor George Little, who had close ties to Stratford, dies aged 93

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

ACTOR George Little, who had close associations with Stratford, has died aged 93.

Born in 1928 and brought up near Bradford, his father died from the effects of being gassed during the war, leaving his mum to bring up George and his brother while working in the mills and taking in washing.

George Little (54938067)

He recalled seeing legendary actor Paul Scofield performing at Stratford while on school trips. After working in a carpet shop, he joined the Northern Theatre and went into rep.

In 1955 he appeared in Macbeth with Lawrence Olivier and Vivien Leigh at the Shakespeare Memorial Theatre in Stratford.

George Little, right in a production of The Merchant of Venice at the Shakespeare Memorial Theatre in 1956

While at the theatre he met Gilliam Morris, who worked in the box office and had previously dated Sean Connery. They married in 1957 and had two daughters Tasmin – the international violinist who has appeared extensively with Stratford’s Orchestra of the Swan – and Sharon.

As well as Shakespeare productions, including Peter’s Brook’s Titus Andronicus, and numerous othere theatrical performances, he appeared as the Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show and the West End production of The Fiddler on the Roof – and also featured in the 1971 film.

The role of Rev Edward Ruskin in Emmerdale in the 1970s meant he was often spotted by fans who implored him to deliver his catchphrase “Bless you, my child”.

Gillian and George divorced in 2010 and he went on to marry Jane Armour-Chelu.