Students at Shipston High School have raised an impressive £850 for Shipston Home Nursing, their chosen local hospice charity, through a fun run and raffle. The cheque was presented to the charity’s patron, actor Anton Lesser, who expressed his gratitude for their generosity.

The charity provides specialist end-of-life care to people in their own homes through a dedicated team of registered nurses, ensuring patients receive comfort, dignity, and support in familiar surroundings. With only 6 per cent of its funding coming from the government, the charity relies heavily on donations and community fundraising efforts to continue its vital work.

Shipston Home Nursing Patron Anton Lesser with Head of PE at Shipston High School Sarah Davies and two of the students.

Speaking on behalf of Shipston Home Nursing, Anton said: "We are truly grateful for the hard work and kindness of the students and staff at Shipston High School. Their support helps Shipston Home Nursing to provide essential care for those facing the most difficult times, allowing them to remain in the comfort of their own homes with expert nursing care."

Teacher Sarah Davies, who helped organise the fundraising efforts, added: "It was fantastic to see our students so engaged and enthusiastic. Their generosity and community spirit are something to be really proud of."

The funds raised will go directly towards supporting patients and families in need, ensuring compassionate care remains available to those who need it.