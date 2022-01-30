THE first steps to rebuilding trust in the services for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Warwickshire have been revealed by the county council.

A damning report by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission following a joint inspection last July laid bare what many families had campaigned on for years – and told the Herald – that the support on offer was woefully inadequate.

Some good points were noted but Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector asked for a report showing how five key areas of weakness would be tackled. This was released on Friday by the county council, on behalf of itself and Coventry and Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

The two bodies were jointly responsible for coming up with the required report – known as a Written Statement of Action – and have produced it in conjunction with the parent carer forum, Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice.

There are some ambitious targets, notably reducing the longest wait for autism assessments from nearly five years to three months – with a waiting list the council admitted this week was 2,576, made up of 2,240 school-age children and the rest pre-school.

Families protest about the county's SEND provision outside Shire Hall in July 2021

This was one of the five areas of weakness identified:

1. The waiting times for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) assessments, and weaknesses in the support for children and young people (CYP) awaiting assessment and following diagnosis of ASD.

2. The fractured relationships with parents and carers and lack of clear communication and co-production at a strategic level.

3. The incorrect placement of some CYP with Education, Health and Care (EHC) plans in specialist settings, and mainstream school leaders’ understanding of why this needs to be addressed.

4. The lack of uptake of staff training for mainstream primary and secondary school staff to help them understand and meet the needs of CYP with SEND.

5. The quality of the online local offer.

At the time the Ofsted and CQC report was released in the autumn, members of the campaign group SEND Crisis Warwickshire said the report didn’t come close to exposing the trauma some parents of SEND children have experienced.

A spokesperson told the Herald: “As a parent and carer-led group, we are pleased that a written statement of action has been ordered.

“However, we are gravely concerned that the report’s findings are not reflective of the lived experiences of many Warwickshire children and young people and their families. The report doesn’t even skim the surface of the trauma caused and does nothing to repair the broken trust parents have in Warwickshire’s present provision or give them confidence for the future.”

That position was supported by parents the Herald spoke to this week. Chantelle D’Brionne said: “It’s like they have only listened to a small amount of what’s been said. I will be surprised and very, very happy if it is different in two years. I hope I’m eating a massive amount of humble pie and families are being helped and supported but that report doesn’t convince me.”

And she added that the issue was something that should get everyone’s attention: “What you put in place for SEND children will help everyone else.”

The statement of action – available on the county council website – sets out targets for improvement.

A county council spokesman said extra money was being made available and a close eye would be kept on progress: “Both DFE and NHS England will monitor progress on the Written Statement of Action. Five monitoring meetings will be held over the next 18 months. Steering group meetings are held every six weeks. Quarterly reports will be reviewed at the Send and Inclusion Board.”

The pledge on the wait for ASD assessments sets a target that the longest wait will be cut from 242 weeks to 13 weeks by March 2024, with an interim target of cutting it to 125 weeks by June next year.

A number of measures are suggested to improve relationships with parents and carers, linking in to the need to see more people trained, notably in mainstream schools where Ofsted and the CQC said more needed to be done.

Across all five areas what is clear is that campaigners will be expecting to see all the ideas, action groups and acronyms turn into something better than now.

The production of the statement has been accompanied by positive statements from the county council, the clinical commissioning group and the parent carer forum.

Cllr Penny-Anne O’Donnell, the council’s cabinet support for SEND, made a clear commitment to change and acknowledged past failings: “Since the inspection, senior leaders in Warwickshire County Council and the Clinical Commissioning Group have been working with services and stakeholders to understand the actions we need to take to make improvements. These include working with parents and carers, staff, the SEND and Inclusion Partnership, and schools and settings.”

Elaine Lambe from the parent carers added: “We are pleased to have been involved with the development of this Written Statement of Action to make sure the voice of parent carers was heard.

“The written statement is a positive start and now the hard work needs to continue with all partners working together to make the vision a reality.”

In terms of what success would look like, the spokesman added: “Our vision is that all children and young people in Warwickshire lead fulfilling lives and are part of their communities.

“We understand that change will not happen overnight, but if we can make the improvements identified in the WSOA and the SEND and Inclusion Change Programme, then we will have made huge steps to ensuring the right support for children and young people and their families is in place at the right time.”

