ANTI-CLIMB deterrents have been installed on a roof in Stratford after shocking images recently emerged of a girl doing ballet style dance moves on the top storey of Windsor Street car park.

Residents and businesses in the area have complained bitterly about the plague of anti-social behaviour in the car park which has seen gangs of youths on the roof throwing missiles, vandalism to cars and property and the staging of football games at 1am.

Action was taken with the strategic placing of an anti-climb fixture following a recent meeting between angry residents, police and district council representatives.