A damning Ofsted inspection of Freshfields Nursery School in Clifford Chambers has rated it inadequate in every area.

The most concerning issues were around hygiene and children’s safety. An inspector found fire exits were obstructed by toys and that staff did not adequately know about evacuation procedures. In addition the nappy changing facilities and toilet areas were not clean or well maintained.

Freshfields nursery (63116523)

Educational provision also came in for criticism. The inspector reported: “The curriculum is weak. Staff do not routinely plan activities tailored to children’s age and stage of development and to promote their learning needs. The quality of teaching throughout the nursery is variable.