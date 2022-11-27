Warwickshire Police have urged people not to buy electric scooters for Christmas.

It follows an accident involving an e-scooter in Ilmington on 15th November when a 40-year-old man injured himself after falling off – and then faced charges after emergency services were called.

e-scooter accident in Ilmington (60858836)

A police spokesperson said: “We responded to a report that a man in his 40s had come of an e-scooter and suffered a head injury. He lost control and crashed on the Stratford Road in Ilmington. The rider suffered a nasty cut to his head, which needed an ambulance and hospital treatment.