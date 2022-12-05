Abundance of care homes is putting too much pressure on Stratford's doctors

Stratford GPs are struggling to cope with the increasing number of care homes being built in the area, prompting calls for changes in the planning system in a bid to get a grip on the figures.

That was the message from a district councillor at the overview and scrutiny meeting on Friday (2nd December) when the portfolio holder for homes, health and wellbeing admitted that the model for GPs across the region was broken.

Cllr Kate Rolfe (Lib Dem, Tiddington) said: “One of the problems we have in Stratford is that we have far too many care homes being built now and the doctors just can’t cope.

“We have to look at planning and policies because we are going to get ‘old’ towns. One care home can take up one doctor’s time for one whole day and that is just not sustainable.”

Committee chairman Cllr Andy Crump (Con, Southam South) explained that there had been a 27.5 per cent increase in those aged 65 and over living in the district since 2011 and that Stratford was the 35th oldest district out of 335 across England and Wales.

Portfolio holder Cllr Jo Barker (Con, Shipston South) said: “I think you are absolutely right and I think doctors cope pretty well.”

But she added that health chiefs at the South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) were aware of the situation and looking at how they can address the issues.

She added: “The model for GPs is frankly broken. The younger medics coming on don’t want to become partners, they want to be salaried GPs because they want to know when they can work and actually have some limit on it and have some balance to their lives.

“Also, recruiting GPs full stop, whether they want to become partners or not, is becoming more and more difficult even in some of our really nice bits where you’d expect people would want to live. No one wants to be a GP any more.

“Alternative models are going to have to be looked at and that’s the strategic view we are having to take. I know that SWFT are very gently discussing how we can solve it and whether there is, within the trusts, an ability to have employed GPs. That is the direction of travel.”

SWFT is also considering cutting all of the NHS beds in the Stratford district. Currently there are no plans to replace the beds at the Ellen Badger Hospital in Shipston, which has been demolished and it being replaced with a medical/community centre. As part of a review into community hospitals, the beds in the Nicol Unit at Stratford Hospital are also at risk of being removed.