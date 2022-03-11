We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

Daffodils, snowdrops, balmy evenings, crisp sunshine, leaping lambs, Easter eggs – there’s not much I don’t like about March but it is always rather a bittersweet month. This year, my middle one’s birthday, Mother’s Day and the anniversary of my mum leaving this world all fall a few days apart at the end of the month.

I always feel rather mixed about Mother’s Day especially. It’s just another day, isn’t it, and it seems the onslaught of cards, ads and floral displays start earlier and earlier each year. You can’t even walk into a supermarket without being assaulted by another display.

It’s a day where I celebrate being a mother while mourning the loss of my own. I can’t help but feel a pang of sadness and envy if we go out for lunch or afternoon tea and inevitably see lots of other mums my age with their mothers/grandmothers. My children never got to meet their granny, who I know would have adored them, and at times, such as Mother’s Day, that still really stings.

So this year we’re abandoning tradition all together and going to a family rave on Mother’s Day weekend instead. It has been organised by an events company called Big Fish Little Fish. They run raves all over the country and are doing them in Leamington and Birmingham on Mother’s Day weekend.

They have promised ‘banging’ tunes, a dancefloor filled with bubbles and balloons, a giant colouring-in mural, free transfer tattoos, a face painter and, most importantly for the grown-ups, a licensed bar. They describe themselves as ‘2-4 hour party people’ which suits us just fine.

I’m hoping our three, who are 7, (very nearly) 10 and 13, won’t be too old as I think most of the events are geared towards younger children. I’m sure they would have loved the sound of a baby chill-out area and the toddler town if they were a bit younger.

I can’t say I was much of a ‘raver’ first time around but it’s never too late to rediscover these things, is it?! I don’t think I ever went to ‘Wobble’ in Birmingham back in the day all though I did go to Stoodi Bakers a few times. I loved it when the girls stood up and danced on the bar. I may even have been one of them. Does that count as a rave, do you think?

I wonder if The Wildmoor and Crazy Daisies count too. I was certainly a regular there over the years all though I’m not sure some of our antics are entirely suitable for a family newspaper! I have another hazy memory of going to a giant barn somewhere near Cheltenham with my sister and a family friend who lived just off the Banbury Road and listening to The Prodigy in the back of his parent’s Volvo.

I also went to several proper ‘clubs’ in Ibiza in the late 90s with four girls I went to Bridgetown Primary School with. I think the highlight was probably Manumission and Pacha but the only thing I really remember is having to fork out £10 for a small bottle of water and riding on the back of someone’s moped in the early hours of the morning to get home.

Manumission had only opened a few years before and was frequented by the likes of Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim), DJ Sarah Cox and Zoe Ball. It was famous for its spectacular shows. I remember one ‘scene,’ I suppose it would be called immersive art or something similar, where someone on stage sat on a transparent toilet. I am pleased to report he didn’t actually, er, follow through but it was quite an arresting (or disturbing, depending on how you look at it) spectacle.

My university town, Exeter, had nothing to compare with that and seemed quite tame by comparison. As everything closed at 1am, the only raving we did was on the walk to the kebab house.

I’m not sure how Big Fish Little Fish will compare but I am looking forward to finding out and celebrating with lots of other mid-life ravers re-living their lost youth. I will have three children in tow this time though and definitely won’t be going home on a moped in the early hours.