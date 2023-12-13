THE Herald’s ‘A46 Action’ petition to make the road safer to save lives got the backing of Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Philip Seccombe, who applauded the newspaper’s campaign to reduce fatal collisions on a stretch of road which has claimed several lives over the years.

The commissioner says the A46 has now become a priority and he would like to see the road dualled where necessary between Bishopton and Oversley Green near Alcester.

The A46 was the scene of a fatal incident and serious collision in October both are now with the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit for further examination.