MOTORISTS are being warned that part of the A46 is closed between Stratford and Alcester this afternoon (Friday, 13th January).

Emergency resurfacing work is taking place along a stretch of the road, with work expected to be finished by 6pm, according to highways data.

The road has been closed from the Alcester Road roundabout to around Drayton Manor Drive, with traffic being sent on a diversion.

A46 closed from Stratford to Alcester.

Part of that stretch of the road was flooded yesterday (Thursday) by a burst water pipe in a field next to the A46 which caused damage to the road surface.

A Severn Trent spokesperson, who apologised for the disruption, said: “We’re pleased to say that the pipe has been isolated and our priority is now to finalise the repair and remove the traffic management. We understand that this work led to a short period of intermittent supply in the CV37 area and we’d like to apologise to anyone affected.

“Our teams are working hard to get everything back to normal as soon as possible and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience while we complete this work.”