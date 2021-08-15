A46 junction improvements shelved

Safety improvements to two junctions on the notorious A46 near Stratford appear to have been shelved by Highways England, despite several serious accidents on the route in recent times.

Collisions have occured on numerous occasions on the A46 near Stratford (50190725)

Back in 2018 Highways England announced that improvements would be made at both Haselor Hill and at the Binton/Billesley junctions.

However a lack of progress on such works prompted the Herald to ask questions.

Highways England Route Manager, Fiona McKenzie, said: “Safety is always our priority and we continue to monitor the safety performance of the A46 and this particular section.

“New vehicle-activated ‘Slow Down’ signs were installed in April around the Billesley and Red Hill junctions which will improve safety by encouraging drivers to stick to the speed limits.

“We’ve also ensured substantial safety improvements will be carried out at the Billesley junction as part of a local development. We anticipate work beginning on this scheme in the new year.

“Investigations were made into further potential improvements at Haselor Hill and the Binton/Billesley junctions but these are not being progressed at this time.”

News that further improvements at these two junctions appear to have been dropped for now has been greeted with dismay by Stratford District Councillor Mark Cargill, who has long called for changes.

Cllr Cargill said: “It is very disappointing that the Haselor Hill road safety improvements are not being taken forward at this time in spite of assurances going back a number of years that they would. The works involved are relatively straightforward and involve the creation of a ghost island allowing vehicles to safely turn right up the hill.

“The added bonus would be in allowing the free flow of traffic on that stretch of road thus avoiding the long queues that frequently build up there.

“Highways England missed an opportunity to complete both the Red Hill and Haselor Hill schemes together when planning permission was granted for the industrial park as you enter Stratford.”

There have been several serious road traffic collisions on the A46 in Stratford District during the last year alone and back in 2018 the A46 as a whole was named as Britain’s five most dangerous roads.

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi said: “The A46 has been designated a significant strategic national route and Stratford has been identified as one of its 'pinch points'. In the longer term further improvements are likely to be needed to prevent congestion and improve connectivity.

“It was important that 'Slow Down' signs were installed at the Billesley and Red Hill junctions and I am monitoring the impact of these safety improvements.”