A SECTION of the A46 in Warwickshire that has been closed since mid-April has reopened ahead of schedule.

The A46 from the Stivichall Interchange (Festival Island) to the Thickthorn Island (A452 for Leamington and Kenilworth) had been closed since Friday April 11th and was due to reopen at 6am on Thursday 1st May.

However, the road instead reopened at midnight on Tuesday 29th April. The closure was to allow work for HS2 contractors to place a box junction underneath the A46, allowing the high speed rail line to run underneath the road.

Aerial image showing the first layers of tarmac being laid to reconstruct the A46

Lane closures are in place as well as a 50mph speed limit. There is one lane closed on both north and southbound carriages and until Thursday 31st July.

Cameron Thompson, HS2 Ltd’s Head of Delivery said: “It’s amazing to see the A46 box in position and I’d like to thank everyone who’s worked so hard to get the road open early.

“While the vast majority of the bridge is now complete, we’ve still got a few weeks’ of lane closures to finish the central reservation and wingwalls – and I’d like to thank drivers in advance for their patience during these works.”



