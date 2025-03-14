A46 closure ‘expected to remain throughout the day’ following spill near Stratford

The A46 near Stratford is closed due to a ‘large hydraulic spillage’ according to officials. The road is closed southbound as the spillage has reportedly damaged the road surface. The closure is from the Warwick Road roundabout with the A46 through to the A3400 for Stratford.

The Warwick Road

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The A46 in Warwickshire is closed southbound between the A439 (Marraway Roundabout) and the A3400 (Stratford-upon-Avon) due to a large hydraulic fluid spill that has damaged the road surface.

“Specialist contractors have attended and advised that a full carriageway resurface of the is required. The closure is expected to remain ongoing throughout the day.”