Video - A46 closed on outskirts of Stratford after bus catches fire

DRIVERS were stuck in traffic on the outskirts of Stratford on Friday (3rd March) afternoon after the A46 was closed because of a bus fire.

The incident happened by the entrance to the Wildmoor spa. Traffic was building up on the A46 in both directions and along the Alcester Road.

The Stagecoach bus, which was completely burnt out, had been travelling towards Stratford.

There were concerns the fire had damaged the road.

Firefighters on the scene told the Herald they expected the road to be closed for some time.

No one was injured in the incident.