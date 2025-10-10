A46 closed near Stratford as emergency services attend multiple car crash

MOTORISTS have been warned to avoid the A46 near Stratford this afternoon (Friday) after a multi-vehicle crash resulted in one person having to be freed by firefighters.

The road has been closed in both directions between the Bishopton roundabout and the Warwick Road roundabout.

Warwickshire Police said the road was “likely to be closed for some time following a multiple vehicle collision”.

Officers added: “Please avoid the area north of Stratford between the Marraway Warwick Road junction and the Bishopton junction with Birmingham Road.

Warwickshire Police have closed the A46 near Stratford and Snitterfield.

“We are on scene with our colleagues from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.”

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire & Rescue added: “We were alerted at around 1pm on Friday 10th October to reports of an road traffic collision (RTC) on the A46 Stratford Bypass near Stratford upon Avon. The service had three crews attend the scene who, upon arrival, found a RTC involving four vehicles with one of the vehicle occupants mechanically trapped within the car.

“The crews freed the person who was delivered into the care of the West Midlands Ambulance Service.”

According to the AA traffic information, there is congestion on the Warwick Road as well as even greater amounts of slow moving traffic in Birmingham Road. Alcester Road, Arden Street and Evesham Road also look congested.

School transport companies have warned parents that buses taking children home are likely to be delayed.