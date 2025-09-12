Home   News   Article

A46 closed between Stratford and Alcester after bus fire

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 16:46, 12 September 2025

THE A46 was closed this afternoon (Friday) after a bus caught fire.

The incident happened near Red Hill, between Alcester and Stratford, closing the A46 and other roads approaching the area around Billesley and Temple Grafton.

No one was reported to have been injured.

The A46 is closed after a vehicle fire near Red Hill.
Police said firefighters were at the scene while their officers were supporting the fire service with road closures.

They also advised motorists to find alternative routes.

