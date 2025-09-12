A46 closed between Stratford and Alcester after bus fire

THE A46 was closed this afternoon (Friday) after a bus caught fire.

The incident happened near Red Hill, between Alcester and Stratford, closing the A46 and other roads approaching the area around Billesley and Temple Grafton.

No one was reported to have been injured.

Police said firefighters were at the scene while their officers were supporting the fire service with road closures.

They also advised motorists to find alternative routes.