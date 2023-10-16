One person was killed and five people were seriously injured in two horrific collisions on the A46 between Stratford and Alcester at the weekend.

A man in his 20s died on Friday (13th October) after a collision on the A46 at Redhill involving an HGV and a black BMW car travelling in the direction of Alcester.

Police were alerted at 8.40pm. Emergency services arrived to find the BMW in a ditch, and the driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene

Next of kin have been informed.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses to call them on 101 quoting incident 347 of 13 October 2023.

On Saturday (14th October), police were called at approximately 8pm with reports of a head-on collision involving two cars on the A46 near Billesley.

The two road traffic collisions at the weekend happened near to each other on the A46 between Alcester and Stratford.

A police spokesperson said: “The collision is believed to have occurred when a grey Vauxhall Astra car containing three men and a grey coloured Honda CRV car containing an elderly male and female collided head on.

“All parties involved suffered serious injuries and were conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.”

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or who may have seen either vehicle in the lead up to the collision who may have dashcam footage to contact them on 101 or email sciu@warwickshire.police.uk quoting incident 276 of 14 October 2023.

More on this tragedy and concerns over the safety of the A46 will be in the next edition of the Herald (19th October).