Man and woman injured after collision on A429 between Stratford and Wellesbourne

EMERGENCY services were at the Charlecote crossroads this afternoon (Tuesday) following a collision believed to have been between a car and a large van.

The A429 between Wellesbourne and Stratford was closed and the air ambulance was in attendance along with police and the fire service.

The scene of the accident on the Wellesbourne to Stratford Road at Charlecote. Photo: Mark Williamson

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service told the Herald: “At 12.50pm we were called to reports of an RTC at the junction of Charlecote Road and Stratford Road near Wellesbourne.

“Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a van and a car had been involved in a collision.

“A woman from the car was treated for serious injuries and the driver, a man, was treated for potentially serious injuries before both were conveyed via land ambulance to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.