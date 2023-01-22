A ZOO’S plans to move to a site near Clifford Chambers are still yet to be decided – but those against the scheme say their opposition is stronger than ever.

It’s a year since All Things Wild put in a bid to relocate to Willicote Farm and Equestrian Centre just off the B4632 Campden Road. While the planning application, lodged with Stratford District Council, is still pending consideration, there is no sign of the controversial issue being settled any time soon.

Demonstrators were out in force last year in Clifford Chambers protesting again the proposed relocation of All Things Wild. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61979923)

Those against the move say the proposed site is the wrong place for a major tourist attraction. They fear it would bring in thousands more cars and create gridlock on the roads.