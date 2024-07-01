A year ago this month Iranian refugee Saeedeh Mohammadzadeh, 34, shared with the Herald the story of how she came to be living in the Grosvenor Hotel in Stratford. Here, to mark Refugee Week, she has written a heartfelt update on her situation

I LIVED in Tehran with my parents, who are in their 60s. I have an older sister and brother. My parents were frightened for their children living in a dangerous country.

I trained as an artist – a painter and graphic designer – and also in acting. The government watch everything, and you are not free to be creative.

Strange times are passing in Iran. The people of my country cannot protest for their rights in the streets, and if they protest, the government will easily kill them or take them to prison and torture them. People with any religion other than Islam are killed by the government.