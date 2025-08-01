Masters of the Verse, Arts Insight Theatre Company at Albany Theatre, Coventry, until Sunday, 3rd August

By Tony Homer

If ever there was an advertisement for the importance of theatre in the lives of young people, then this production at the Albany Theatre demonstrates that in bucket loads.

Masters of Verse

Laura Berridge and her team at Arts Insight have worked incredibly hard with this group of young performers to create a wonderfully entertaining take on the legacy of Shakespeare. Boring old playwright, the blight of all young students, or a man not just for the Elizabethans but for all time?

The play opens with the Three Witches of Macbeth (Ember, Dawn and Dusk here) plotting the downfall of Old Bill by effectively cancelling him out of history. This may be to the detriment of their very own characters but what the heck, it needs to be done. Lydia de Cates, Emma Pugh-Jones and particularly Dacey Yarnold providing excellent characterisations.

Masters of Verse

On the opposing side stand Portia, Iago, Hamlet, Viola, Caliban and Titania. Along with the help of a ‘Traitor’ amongst the evil coven, the magnificent seven realise that they must enlist the help of a real troupe of amateur actors rehearsing Shakespeare under the tutelage of the passionate and energetic Magnolia Budd.

Act One leans heavily on the Shakespeare with the help of Puck who guides us through the slightly complicated storyline. Lizzie Timmins commands the stage as the eponymous fairy. After the interval we are transported through the Folio Gate to Avonsville where Ms Bugg takes centre stage. The sassy Francesca Dobson giving a hilariously over the top turn as the director who must harness Bill’s legacy.

References to Wicked, Trump, Traitors and ‘£200 off Jet2’ made us all laugh. All the young performers can be justifiably proud of a terrifically confident opening night. The sign of a good musical? Singing the closing number Masters of the Verse all the way home.